NCH Facilitates Rs 45 Cr In Refunds, Resolves Over 67,000 Grievances In 8 Months: Govt

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Consumer Helpline (NCH), a flagship initiative of the Department of Consumer Affairs continues to play a key role in pre-litigation consumer grievance redressal.

Between April 25 and December 26, 2025, the helpline facilitated refunds amounting to about Rs 45 crore, resolving 67,265 refund-related grievances across 31 sectors.

Operating under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, NCH functions at the pre-litigation stage, enabling faster, cost-effective and amicable resolution of disputes, while also reducing the burden on consumer commissions.

E-commerce Leads in Grievances and Refunds

Sector-wise data showed that e-commerce accounted for the largest share of grievances and refunds.

During the period, 39,965 complaints in the e-commerce sector resulted in refunds of about Rs 32 crore. The travel and tourism sector followed, with 4,050 grievances leading to refunds of Rs 3.5 crore.

Refund-related complaints in e-commerce were received from across the country, including metropolitan centres as well as remote and less populated regions, reflecting the nationwide reach and accessibility of the helpline.

The top five sectors together contributed over 85 per cent of the total refunds facilitated by NCH. These included e-commerce, travel and tourism, agency services, electronic products and airlines, with a combined refund amount of about Rs 39 crore across 46,275 grievances.

Role of Convergence Partners

The Department of Consumer Affairs attributed the outcomes partly to the expansion of convergence partners associated with the helpline, which has strengthened collective capacity for grievance resolution. The increased participation of stakeholders has enhanced accountability and reinforced commitment to consumer welfare, it said.

Illustrative Consumer Cases

The department also cited individual cases to highlight the helpline's impact.

In one instance, a consumer from Jodhpur received a full refund for defective furniture purchased online after repeated failed pickup attempts were resolved through NCH intervention.

In another case, a Bengaluru consumer who had waited four months for a refund on an uninstalled internet connection received the amount after the helpline took up the matter with the service provider.

Similarly, a Chennai-based consumer was able to secure a refund for a cancelled flight ticket after NCH intervened, following repeated delays by the airline.

(KNN Bureau)

