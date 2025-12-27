Pralhad Joshi Releases BIS Standard For Safer Incense Sticks, Banning Hazardous Chemicals

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, on National Consumer Day 2025 released IS 19412:2025 – Incense Sticks (Agarbatti) - Specification, a new Indian Standard developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Restrictions on Hazardous Substances

The newly notified standard prohibits the use of certain insecticidal chemicals and synthetic fragrance substances in agarbattis that may pose risks to human health, indoor air quality and the environment.

The list of prohibited substances includes insecticides such as alethrin, permethrin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin and fipronil, as well as synthetic fragrance intermediates including benzyl cyanide, ethyl acrylate and diphenylamine.

Several of these substances are restricted or banned internationally due to their potential adverse health and environmental impacts.

Product Classification and Quality Parameters

IS 19412:2025 classifies incense sticks into machine-made, hand-made and traditional masala agarbattis.

It lays down requirements covering raw materials, burning characteristics, fragrance performance and chemical parameters, with the objective of ensuring safer products, improved indoor air quality and consistent quality standards.

Products conforming to the standard will be eligible to carry the BIS Standard Mark, enabling consumers to make informed choices.

The notification of the standard is expected to enhance consumer confidence, encourage ethical and sustainable manufacturing practices, protect traditional livelihoods and improve global market access for Indian agarbatti products.

Significance for a Key Export Industry

India is the world's largest producer and exporter of agarbattis, with the industry estimated at around Rs 8,000 crore annually and exports of about Rs 1,200 crore to over 150 countries.

The sector supports a wide network of artisans, micro-entrepreneurs and MSMEs, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, and provides substantial employment, especially for women.

Development Through Stakeholder Consultation

The standard was formulated by the Fragrance and Flavour Sectional Committee (PCD 18) of BIS through extensive stakeholder consultations.

Experts from institutions including CSIR–Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), CSIR–Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), CSIR–Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), the Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), Kannauj, and the All India Agarbatti Manufacturers Association contributed to its development.

