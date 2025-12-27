Egypt Leads Regional Condemnation Of Israel's Recognition Of Breakaway Somaliland

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has issued a formal condemnation of Israel's unilateral recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland, warning that the move constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and threatens the stability of the Horn of Africa.

In a press statement released on Saturday, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its“total rejection” of unilateral measures that infringe upon the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. Cairo described the Israeli decision as a“stark violation” of United Nations principles and warned it would undermine international peace and security. Egypt reiterated its full support for the unity and sovereignty of the Somali state, rejecting any attempts to establish“parallel entities” that contradict international legitimacy.

The formal statement followed a high-level diplomatic call on Saturday between Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, and his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Tuggar. During the discussion, both ministers expressed their complete rejection of Israel's recognition of the“so-called Somaliland,” affirming their joint support for a unified Somalia.

Abdelatty and Tuggar also addressed broader regional security, with Abdelatty reaffirming Egypt's support for efforts to eliminate terrorist organisations in Central and West Africa. On the Middle East, the Egyptian minister stressed the need for international efforts to stabilise a ceasefire based on the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, while condemning continued settlement expansion and attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

The diplomatic push began on Friday, when Abdelatty held urgent telephone consultations with the foreign ministers of Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti. The ministers collectively denounced Israel's move as a“dangerous precedent” and a threat to the established principles of the UN Charter. They emphasised that respecting the territorial integrity of sovereign states is a fundamental pillar of the international system and cannot be bypassed under any pretext.

Israel on Friday became the first United Nations member state to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent nation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi signed a joint declaration establishing full diplomatic relations. Netanyahu stated that Israel intends to expand cooperation in agriculture, health, and technology, while Abdullahi announced that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords, describing the development as a“historic moment.”

Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has since rejected the announcement, calling it a“deliberate attack” on his country's sovereignty. Regional powers, led by Egypt, have echoed this sentiment, asserting their rejection of any plans to forcibly displace the Palestinian people-a concern recently linked by some regional officials to the new diplomatic alignment in the Horn of Africa.