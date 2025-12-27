$LIVEBEAR: The Chillest Bear On The Internet, Now Going Worldwide After The Recent Token Burn

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the recent token burn, $LIVEBEAR moves into its next chapter with global momentum and an expanding audience.

Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $LIVEBEAR, a community driven Solana based token built around culture, creativity, and real-world engagement, has officially announced a major milestone with the burn of 215 million $LIVEBEAR tokens, permanently removed from circulation by the development team. This strategic burn reinforces the project's long-term commitment to sustainability, transparency, and community value.

Originally launched as a simple livestream concept featuring a chill bear online, $LIVEBEAR has rapidly evolved into a global movement blending digital culture with real-life experiences. The project's roadmap focuses on milestone-based activations, including live music collaborations, talent showcases, experiential events, and charitable initiatives each designed to bridge online communities with real-world impact.