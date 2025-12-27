Shivraj Singh Chouhan Defends Overhaul Of New Rural Employment Act, Accuses Oppn Of Spreading Misinformation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) As opposition parties, led by Congress, gear up for nationwide protests, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, launched a robust defence of the newly introduced Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act commonly referred to as VB-G RAM G Act -- dismissing opposition's criticism as "baseless" and "politically motivated".

Addressing the controversy surrounding the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), Union Minister Chouhan accused the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading deliberate misinformation about rural employment, labourers' rights, and Gram Panchayat powers.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we have empowered both labourers and villages, not weakened them," he asserted.

The Union Minister contrasted the new law with the Congress-era MNREGA, claiming the latter was plagued by corruption.

"We have introduced complete transparency through VB-G RAM G, ensuring real benefits reach labourers," he said, adding that the Congress lacked both intent and policy during its tenure.

He accused the Congress of exploiting Mahatma Gandhi's name for electoral gains, repeatedly slashing MNREGA budgets, freezing wages, and now shedding "crocodile tears".

Union Minister Chouhan highlighted key enhancements in the new Act; an increased guarantee of 125 days of employment per rural household (up from 100 days), making it a statutory obligation to provide work on demand.

"Denial of employment is impossible -- if work isn't provided on time, mandatory unemployment allowance kicks in, and delayed wages attract additional compensation," he said.

Dismissing claims of diluted Gram Sabha and Panchayat powers, the Union Minister emphasised greater decentralisation.

"Decisions will originate from villages, not be imposed from above," he said, noting strengthened roles in planning, prioritisation, approval, monitoring, and social audits.

"Women's participation, self-help groups, and community involvement have been prioritised, alongside digital tools for transparency and grievance redressal," he added.

Union Minister Chouhan described the VB-G RAM G Act as rooted in Gandhian principles of Gram Swaraj, self-reliance, and respect for labour.

"This is not charity -- it's dignified rights: timely work in villages, fair wages, safe conditions, transparent payments, and sustainable livelihoods," he said.

Union Minister Chouhan framed the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, as a forward-looking framework for a developed India, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision while ensuring sanitation and overall rural progress.