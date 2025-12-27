Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK teacher alleges being tied to terrorist after showing Trump’s video to students

2025-12-27 10:20:27
(MENAFN) A teacher in the UK claims he was “likened to a terrorist” after showing students videos of US President Donald Trump, leading to his resignation from Henley College in Oxfordshire, according to reports.

The man, in his 50s and requesting anonymity, said he faced accusations of radicalizing students and causing them “emotional harm,” which he described as “dystopian” treatment.

An internal investigation into the teacher began in January following complaints from students who described his lessons as “biased” and “off-topic” due to the Trump videos. One student reportedly became so “emotionally disturbed” that they experienced nightmares.

The case was eventually referred to a child protection agency, which concluded that the teacher’s views “could be perceived as radical” and instructed the school to report him to Prevent, the UK government’s anti-radicalization program.

“They likened me to a terrorist. It was completely jarring. It’s dystopian, like something from a George Orwell novel,” the teacher told the press. He emphasized that the videos were intended to spark discussion on the 2024 US election and accused the school of exhibiting a “complete Left-wing bias,” adding, “They don’t tolerate anything about Donald Trump.”

