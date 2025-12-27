UN Chief Welcomes Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire: Spokesman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed a deal announced by Thailand and Cambodia to put an end to weeks of deadly border clashes, his spokesman said.

Guterres called the ceasefire agreement a positive step towards "alleviating the suffering of civilians, ending current hostilities, and creating an environment conducive to achieving lasting peace," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.