UN Chief Welcomes Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire: Spokesman
United Nations, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed a deal announced by Thailand and Cambodia to put an end to weeks of deadly border clashes, his spokesman said.
Guterres called the ceasefire agreement a positive step towards "alleviating the suffering of civilians, ending current hostilities, and creating an environment conducive to achieving lasting peace," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment