UN Chief Welcomes Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire: Spokesman

2025-12-27 10:01:46
AFP

United Nations, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed a deal announced by Thailand and Cambodia to put an end to weeks of deadly border clashes, his spokesman said.

Guterres called the ceasefire agreement a positive step towards "alleviating the suffering of civilians, ending current hostilities, and creating an environment conducive to achieving lasting peace," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The Peninsula

