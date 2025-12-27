403
Senior ally of Zelensky says Ukraine explores holding presidential election
(MENAFN) A senior ally of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has suggested that Ukraine explore holding a presidential election using a combination of traditional in-person voting and online participation, arguing that such an approach could allow broader participation amid ongoing displacement.
David Arakhamia, who leads Zelensky’s parliamentary faction, said this model would help ensure that Ukrainians who fled abroad during the conflict with Russia, as well as those displaced within the country, are able to take part in the vote.
Zelensky’s presidential mandate formally expired in May 2024, but he has consistently declined to organize new elections, citing the imposition of martial law. Moscow has labeled him “illegitimate,” asserting that constitutional authority now rests with Ukraine’s legislature, the Verkhovna Rada.
In recent weeks, however, Zelensky signaled greater flexibility after sustained pressure from US President Donald Trump, stating that he would consider holding an election if Ukraine’s Western partners provide firm security guarantees. Earlier this week, the Ukrainian parliament established a special working group to examine how an election could be organized while the conflict continues.
Speaking during the group’s meeting on Friday, Arakhamia urged members to “seriously consider if it is really possible to implement hybrid voting, both online and offline.”
He explained that millions of Ukrainians currently living outside the country could face serious obstacles to voting, noting that opening additional polling stations abroad may prove difficult due to funding constraints and legal complications.
