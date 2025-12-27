Tata Open Golf: Shubham Jaglan, Yuvraj Sandhu Neck-And-Neck In Two-Horse Race Heading Into Final Round

MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur, Dec 27 (IANS) Shubham Jaglan and Yuvraj Sandhu were neck-and-neck in a two-horse race ahead of the final round of the Tata Open 2025, an INR 2 crore event and the PGTI's season-finale, being played at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses in Jamshedpur.

The 21-year-old Shubham Jaglan (68-66-65), who turned professional earlier this year and is playing only his third event on the PGTI, came up with a top-notch and error-free six-under 65 on Day Three to move up one spot into the joint lead at 14-under 199. Gurugram-based Shubham, who finished runner-up on his PGTI debut last month in Chandigarh, is now searching for his maiden title on the tour.

Yuvraj Sandhu (67-64-68), the halfway leader by three shots, struck a three-under 68 in round three to end the day tied for the lead at 14-under 199. Chandigarh resident Yuvraj, a six-time winner on the PGTI this year, has already won the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit crown and thus sealed his spot on the DP World Tour for next year. Sandhu is now looking for a record seventh title on the PGTI in a single season.

There is daylight between the top two and the rest of the field as the trio of Veer Ahlawat (65), Khalin Joshi (68), and N. Thangaraja (68) are placed five shots behind the joint leaders in tied third at nine-under 204.

In rounds one and two, one half of the field played its 18 holes at Beldih Golf Club while the other half of the field played its 18 holes at the Golmuri Golf Club. In rounds three and four, the leading groups play their front-nine at Golmuri before moving to Beldih to play their back-nine. The par for Golmuri and Beldih combined is 71.

Shubham Jaglan, who was overnight second, three shots off the lead, had a fruitful front-nine where he collected three birdies and an eagle thanks to two seven-foot conversions and two 15-foot conversions. On the back-nine, Shubham picked up a birdie on the 12th but also made two terrific par-saves, including a 25-footer that kept the momentum going for him.

“I was playing really well on my front-nine at Golmuri, but the 30-minute travel from there to Beldih kind of slowed things down for me since I had never before experienced playing a round across two venues so far apart. However, a couple of great par-saves at Beldih gave me a lot of confidence and helped me get back in my groove. I played in the leader group at a PGTI event for the first time today. Being in the spotlight and being cheered by so many people brings its own pressures, but I feel I handled that pressure well today,” Shubham said.

Yuvraj Sandhu made five birdies against two bogeys on Saturday to continue at the top of the leaderboard.

“I enjoyed a good start in Golmuri today, but I had a couple of three-putts in Beldih. However, coming off the course, I feel quite motivated to do well in the final round as it will be the last competitive round of 2025, so I want to give it my best,” Yuvraj said.

Manoj S. made a hole-in-one on the 17th during his third round of 67. Manoj ended day three in tied sixth place at eight-under 205 along with Mohd Azhar and Amardeep Malik. Kurush Heerjee, the only Jamshedpur-based professional to make the cut, was placed tied 51st at seven-over 220.