NYC Weather Alert: Winter Storm Also Brings Heavy Snowfall In NJ And Connecticut, Poor Visibility Disrupts Travel

MENAFN - Live Mint) A fast-moving winter storm swept across the Tri-State area overnight, bringing heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the National Weather Service (NWS) New York said. While snowfall has begun tapering off in some areas, snow continues across the New York City metro, Long Island and northeast New Jersey through daybreak, according to NWS New York.

Snowfall totals in NYC, Long Island and Connecticut

Latest data from NWS New York shows moderate snowfall across New York City, with higher totals east and northeast of the metro area.

Central Park: 4.3 inches

LaGuardia Airport (LGA): 4.1 inches

JFK Airport: 4.2 inches

Newark, NJ: 4.2 inches

Islip, NY: 6.6 inches

Bridgeport, CT: 7.1 inches

NWS New York Office: 6.5 inches

Areas under heavy snow: Hudson Valley, Southern CT, Long Island

According to NWS New York, the Lower Hudson Valley, southern Connecticut and Long Island are seeing the heaviest impacts.

Expected snowfall: 6 to 11 inches, locally up to 12 inches

Highest totals: Interior southern Connecticut

Lowest totals: Southwestern Long Island, where sleet mixed in at times

Peak snowfall rates: 1–2 inches per hour, briefly up to 3 inches per hour in southern Connecticut

Temperatures in the lower to mid-20s supported dry, powdery snow, while slightly warmer air over southwestern Long Island produced wetter snow.

Wintry mix impacts NYC and Northeast New Jersey

Much of northeast New Jersey and the New York City metro experienced a wintry mix, NWS New York said.

Snow and sleet totals: 2 to 5 inches, locally up to 6 inches

Freezing rain: Light glaze of ice possible

Changeover: Wintry mix transitioned to all snow after 10 pm

Snow type: Wet snow with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s

The mix of snow, sleet and ice increased the risk of slick roads, isolated downed tree branches and potential power outages.

Travel conditions and visibility warnings

NWS New York warned of difficult travel conditions overnight due to intense snowfall rates, snow- and ice-covered roads, and sharply reduced visibility. Visibility dropped to as low as a quarter mile at times, particularly before 1 am as heavier snow bands moved through the region.

What forecasters are watching

Forecasters at NWS New York said key uncertainties include how long intense snow bands persist and the timing of the transition from a wintry mix to all snow across New York City and northeast New Jersey. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the local Tri-State area until 1 pm Saturday.

National weather outlook: Arctic blast, Midwest blizzard risk

Looking ahead, the Weather Prediction Center said Arctic air will plunge into the Plains beginning Sunday, followed by a powerful winter storm across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes Sunday night into Monday.

Blizzard conditions are possible, with snowfall expected to exceed a foot in parts of the region, especially along the south shore of Lake Superior.

