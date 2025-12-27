Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elephants Play Football Nepal's Mammoth Festival Draws Global Attention


2025-12-27 08:12:49
Nepal's one-of-a-kind Elephant and Tourism Festival returned in full grandeur as elephants flocked the tourist town of Sauraha, drawing large numbers of tourists and locals alike. Elephants marched through the streets from Chitwan National Park to the festival venue to participate in a unique penalty shootout competition.

