Afghanistan Marks 46Th Anniversary Of Soviet Invasion

Saturday marks the 46th anniversary of the Soviet Union's military invasion of Afghanistan, a turning point that reshaped the country's modern history and left lasting scars.

On this day 46 years ago, the former Soviet Union's 40th Army entered Afghanistan, triggering the early stages of occupation and immediate clashes with multiple armed resistance groups across the country.

Soviet forces remained in Afghanistan for nearly a decade, a period marked by intense fighting, widespread destruction, and heavy civilian casualties, as the conflict spread across rural and urban areas.

The war against Soviet forces mobilised large sections of Afghanistan society and drew international involvement, turning Afghanistan into a central theatre of Cold War rivalry.

Following the Soviet withdrawal, Afghanistan descended into a devastating civil war among rival mujahideen factions, further weakening state institutions and deepening humanitarian suffering.

To mark the anniversary, the Taliban organised an official ceremony in Kabul, attended by senior officials including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who addressed the gathering.

Muttaqi said Afghans have historically united in the face of external pressure, claiming recent regional tensions also prompted solidarity among Afghans at home and abroad.

He described the Soviet invasion as a“grave mistake” and said the defeat of what he called three foreign occupiers in Afghanistan should serve as a warning to outside powers.

More than four decades on, Afghanistan is facing one of its worst humanitarian and economic crises. United Nations figures indicate that nearly 90 percent of Afghans live in poverty, while around 75 percent are unemployed, leaving millions reliant on aid.

The crisis has been compounded by restrictions on women's education and employment by the current regime, which have reduced household incomes and economic participation. Aid agencies warn that without inclusive policies and government and economic recovery, Afghanistan's poverty and instability will continue to deepen.

