Haqqani Signals Willingness For Dialogue, Says Afghanistan Poses No Threat To Any Country

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Afghanistan's interim Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has sent a conciliatory message toward Pakistan, stating that Afghanistan does not pose a threat to any country and remains open to dialogue to resolve misunderstandings.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Kabul Police Academy, Haqqani said the doors for negotiations remain open and that the Taliban government is adhering to its commitments under the Doha Agreement. He stressed that Afghan soil is not being allowed to be used against any country, according to a report by Taliban-run official media.

Haqqani said Afghanistan is neither a threat to any state nor to the wider region, adding that the Taliban leadership is making continued efforts to find lasting and reasonable solutions to eliminate mistrust and misunderstandings with the international community. He maintained that the path of dialogue to resolve existing issues has not been closed.

However, despite similar assurances in the past and commitments made under the Doha Agreement, Pakistan has repeatedly pointed to continued incidents of cross-border infiltration and militant attacks originating from Afghan territory.

Although Haqqani did not explicitly mention Pakistan in his speech, his remarks are being linked to Islamabad's longstanding demand that Kabul take effective action against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It is worth noting that relations between the two neighboring countries have remained strained following border clashes, and border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been closed since October 11, 2025. Mediation efforts by Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to ease tensions between the two sides have so far failed to yield results.