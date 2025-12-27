Azerbaijan's Bar Association Advances Digital Lawyer Services, Provides Widespread Legal Aid

MENAFN - AzerNews) The digital lawyer inquiry project in Azerbaijan is progressing in the regulatory framework and will be launched after necessary adjustments,reports, citing Anar Bagirov, Chairman of the Bar Association (VK), during the oath-taking and awards ceremony held for Lawyer's Day.

Bagirov highlighted ongoing digitalization efforts within the Bar Association, noting that by December 12, 2025, a total of 55,576 electronic orders and 73,034 electronic contracts had been processed.

“The work on digitalization does not stop here. The next phase is the electronic lawyer inquiry project. Discussions on this initiative were held within the Femida Dialogue Platform at the Supreme Court. Currently, regulatory work is ongoing, and the system will be launched after the necessary changes,” he said.

During 2025, the Bar Association reviewed and submitted feedback on over 50 draft normative legal acts and provided expert opinions on 26 cases. Significant modernisation steps were also taken, including the opening of the Ganja Regional Bar Office's new administrative building, the fourth such office in the country.

Bagirov added that the VK received 893 complaints this year, resulting in 148 disciplinary decisions. In addition, 103 training sessions were organized, attended by the majority of lawyers. The scientific-practical law journal Azerbaijan Lawyer was included in the list of recommended scientific periodicals by the Supreme Attestation Commission under the President of Azerbaijan, and a textbook titled Legal Practice, dedicated to the“Year of Constitution and Sovereignty,” is scheduled for release next year.

Highlighting the Bar Association's social role, Bagirov noted that over 10,000 citizens received free legal aid in 2025. These efforts included 42 free legal aid campaigns initiated by 42 MPs, including Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova - 9 in Baku and 33 across regional areas - benefiting nearly 1,000 citizens.

This reflects Azerbaijan's Bar Association's dual focus on digital modernization and expanding public access to legal services, reinforcing transparency, efficiency, and social responsibility in the legal sector.