Vivek Oberoi To Abhinav Kashyap: Salman Khan's Most Talked-About Industry Feuds

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has had his share of industry rivals over the years. From Vivek Oberoi to Somy Ali, several names are linked to his feuds. Let's take a closer look at his top enemies.

Salman Khan reportedly had a relationship with Somy Ali, which ended on a messy note. Following their breakup, Somy Ali has publicly made several serious allegations against Salman, adding tension to their already troubled history.

Singer Sona Mohapatra is also among Salman Khan's critics. She has publicly spoken against him on multiple occasions, adding her name to the list of celebrities who have had disputes with the Bollywood star.

Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi have shared a long-standing rivalry. Their feud began after Salman's breakup with Aishwarya Rai, who later grew close to Vivek, sparking a highly publicized conflict between the two actors.

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has repeatedly made serious allegations against Salman Khan in interviews, describing him as a goon, rude, and a nasty person, adding to the list of public controversies surrounding the Bollywood superstar.

Salman Khan reportedly had a relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After their breakup, Aishwarya publicly accused him of physical assault, leading to one of the most high-profile controversies in Bollywood history.