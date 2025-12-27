Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Will Deal With Any Military Moves In Hadramout

Yemen's Saudi-led coalition said any military moves by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the main southern separatist group, in the eastern province of Hadramout contrary to de-escalation efforts will be dealt with to protect civilians, the Saudi state news agency reported on Saturday.

The statement from the coalition spokesperson, General Turki al-Malki, was in response to a request from the head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, to the coalition to take immediate measures to protect civilians in Hadramout from "violations committed armed groups affiliated with the STC".

The STC has pushed the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government from its headquarters in Aden while claiming broad control across the south this month.

On Friday the STC rejected a Saudi call for its forces to withdraw from areas it seized earlier in December, saying it would continue securing the eastern provinces of Hadramout and Mahra.

Saudi defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Saturday called on the STC to respond to mediation efforts by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and end an escalation of fighting.

In a post on X, he repeated a call for the STC to withdraw its forces from camps in eastern provinces of Hadramout and Mahra.