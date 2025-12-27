403
U.S. Unemployment Claims Fall to 214,000
(MENAFN) Initial unemployment filings in the United States declined by 10,000 last week, reaching 214,000, data from the US Labor Department revealed Wednesday.
The figure came in below market projections, which anticipated claims would hold steady at the prior week's 224,000 level.
Meanwhile, the four-week moving average—a metric that smooths out weekly volatility—decreased by 750 to settle at 216,750, down from the previous period's 217,500.
However, continuing unemployment benefit claims painted a different picture, climbing to 1.923 million during the same timeframe, up from 1.885 million the week before.
Recent employment data shows the US economy generated 64,000 new positions in November, a recovery following October's loss of 105,000 jobs.
The unemployment rate surged to 4.6% in November—the highest level recorded in approximately four years—representing an increase from September's 4.4% and exceeding analyst expectations.
The mixed signals reflect ongoing uncertainty about labor market resilience as economic conditions continue to shift.
