Wamiqa Gabbi On First Quarter Of 21St Century: Films No Longer Need To Shout To Be Heard

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi believes that one of the most defining changes in cinema over the past decades has been the space storytelling has finally been allowed to occupy.

Reflecting on the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, Wamiqa said that contemporary cinema has gradually moved towards quieter, more nuanced narratives. According to her, the last couple of decades have opened doors for stories driven by flawed characters and emotions that do not need to be loud to make an impact.

She told IANS: What really stands out for me is how much space storytelling has found. The last couple of decades have allowed for quieter narratives, flawed people, and stories that don't need to shout to be heard.”

The actress said that technology has helped films reach audiences faster and wider, but the as per her, the biggest shift is 'trust'.

“Audiences today are open to nuance and complexity, and that honestly surprised me. There's room now for performances that unfold slowly and for stories that linger instead of aiming only for instant reaction,” she said.

Wamiqa made her screen debut as a child with a brief role in Jab We Met starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

She later established herself as a leading lady in Punjabi cinema with successful performances in Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, Nikka Zaildar 2 and its sequel Nikka Zaildar 3 and Kali Jotta. Wamiqa branched into other languages with the Tamil romance Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and the Malayalam sports drama Godha.

The actress was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a fantasy romantic comedy directed by Karan Sharma. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Seema Pahwa.

She will be a part of the highly discussed sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", co-starring Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the project will get a theatrical release next Holi on March 4, 2026.

Wamiqa also has "Bhooth Bangla", "Kuku Ki Kundali", "Tiki Taka", and "Goodachari 2".

“Bhoot Bangla” is by Priyadarshan. The film brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The project will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles, along with others.

The Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. "Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.