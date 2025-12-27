Russian Missiles Hit Kyiv Ahead Of Zelensky's Planned Talks In US

Kyiv came under a heavy Russian attack early Saturday, with explosions echoing across the Ukrainian capital and air defence systems activated, according to Ukrainian officials and Reuters.

Reuters journalists in Kyiv reported multiple blasts in different parts of the city on Saturday, December 27, 2025, as air defences engaged incoming missiles, while unofficial Telegram channels also confirmed widespread explosions.

Ukraine's military said Russian forces fired missiles towards the capital, though authorities have not yet released detailed information on casualties or damage.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Kyiv with missile and drone strikes as part of its broader aerial campaign against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure, despite Ukraine strengthening its air defence network with Western support.

The war began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has since evolved into Europe's largest conflict since World War Two, causing massive civilian displacement and economic devastation.

The latest attack comes at a sensitive diplomatic moment, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in the United States on Sunday.

Zelenskyy has indicated the talks will focus on possible pathways to end the war, which is now approaching its fourth year amid growing uncertainty over continued Western military and financial support.

Saturday's strike highlights Moscow's continued military pressure even as diplomatic efforts intensify, underlining the challenges facing any negotiated settlement.

