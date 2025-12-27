Ahead Of Key Meeting, ISL Clubs Seek Clarity On League Structure From AIFF

ISL trophy

New Delhi- The Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday shot off a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), seeking clarity from the apex body on its immediate as well as long-term plans for the country's top domestic competition.

The 2025-26 ISL season was put on hold in July due to disagreements over renewing the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the league's former organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), and the AIFF, with the existing deal expiring in December 2025, creating a contractual impasse that also required Supreme Court intervention.

Under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed committee, a tender was floated for ISL's commercial rights but there was no taker for it.

“We would find it very helpful if the meeting could begin with a comprehensive briefing on this long-term roadmap.

“Following that, it would be useful for the clubs to be taken through the short-term plan, after which all ISL clubs can share their thoughts and feedback in a constructive manner,” the clubs said in the letter.

The letter was addressed to the AIFF on behalf of the ISL clubs through Mohun Bagan Super Giant CEO Vinay Chopra.

On December 20, a proposal from 10 ISL clubs for“perpetual” operational and commercial ownership of the country's top-tier competition failed to get the approval of the AIFF's General Body, which formed a committee to look into the matter.

“We would also like to share that we still believe the proposal submitted by us represents a strong and sustainable way forward for Indian football, and we would respectfully request that AIFF consider this while formulating the long-term proposal,” the clubs said.

“With respect to the short-term league proposal by AIFF, while the initial discussion was helpful, there are still a few areas where further clarity would support our internal assessment.

“In particular, we would welcome more detailed information on: The proposed revenue model, broadcast arrangements, a clear view of the cost structure for the short term, including clarity on how these costs are to be allocated and who is expected to bear them.