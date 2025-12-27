403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Foreign Minister Phone Calls Regional, US Officials
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday held phone conversations with his Egyptian, Saudi, and Jordanian counterparts, Badr Abdelatty, Faisal bin Farhan, and Ayman Safadi. The talks centered on the ongoing situation in Gaza and developments in Somalia.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the discussions primarily addressed the latest developments in Somalia along with the current situation in Gaza.
Fidan additionally spoke with Massad Boulos, the US' senior advisor for Africa, to discuss the situation in Somalia, the sources noted.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the discussions primarily addressed the latest developments in Somalia along with the current situation in Gaza.
Fidan additionally spoke with Massad Boulos, the US' senior advisor for Africa, to discuss the situation in Somalia, the sources noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment