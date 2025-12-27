Enemies Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 485 Times In 24 Hours
"Russian troops carried out 11 air strikes on Ternuvate, Barvinivka, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Pryluky, Vozdvyzhivka, and Sviatopetrivka. 242 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Plavni, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelenе, Solodke, and Varvarivka. Five MLRS strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Bilohiria, and Varvarivka. 227 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Solodke, Zelene, and Varvarivka," he wrote.
There were 17 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.
No civilians were hurt.Read also: Enemies attack several districts of Kyiv region, damaging houses and enterprises, and causing injuries
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are clearing Russian invaders from Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
