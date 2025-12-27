Enemies Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 485 Times In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops carried out 11 air strikes on Ternuvate, Barvinivka, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Pryluky, Vozdvyzhivka, and Sviatopetrivka. 242 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Plavni, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelenе, Solodke, and Varvarivka. Five MLRS strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Bilohiria, and Varvarivka. 227 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Solodke, Zelene, and Varvarivka," he wrote.

There were 17 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.

No civilians were hurt.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are clearing Russian invaders from Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration