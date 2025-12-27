Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Road Freight Transportation From Georgia To Armenia And Turkiye Partially Suspended

Road Freight Transportation From Georgia To Armenia And Turkiye Partially Suspended


2025-12-27 01:06:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Ministry of Infrastructure has temporarily suspended the movement of trucks with trailers and semi-trailers on the Akhaltsikhe–Ninotsminda highway leading to the Armenian border due to heavy snowfall.

As reported by Azernews, citing the ministry's press service, the decision was taken amid intense snowfall and low temperatures.

As a result, the internationally significant Akhaltsikhe–Ninotsminda road is currently closed to trailer and semi-trailer vehicles, while other types of vehicles are still permitted to use the route.

In addition, restrictions have also been imposed on the Akhalkalaki–Kartsakhi highway leading to the Turkish border, where the movement of trucks with trailers and semi-trailers has been banned until further notice.

MENAFN27122025000195011045ID1110528637



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search