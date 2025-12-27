403
Poster Of CINEKIND Award Launched At The Grand Inauguration Of 18Th Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: A significant and inspiring moment marked the grand opening of the 18th Global Film Festival Noida as the poster of the newly constituted award CINEKIND was officially unveiled on the inaugural stage at Marwah Film City, Noida. The launch highlighted the festival's commitment to promoting meaningful cinema and social responsibility within the film industry.
The prestigious poster launch was carried out by an eminent gathering of dignitaries from the film fraternity, including Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Sunita Govind Ahuja, T. P. Aggarwal, Patron of the Film Federation of India, IMPPA and ICMEI, Abhay Sinha, President of IMPPA and President-Elect of FFI (2026), Firdausul Hasan, current President of FFI, Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association, acclaimed film director Tushar Amrish Goel (The Taj Story), and well-known actor Mukesh Tyagi.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah stated that the CINEKIND Award has been instituted to recognize films and filmmakers who use the powerful medium of cinema to promote compassion, humanity, social awareness, and positive change. He emphasized that cinema has the responsibility to influence society constructively, and CINEKIND will serve as a platform to honor such impactful storytelling.
Addressing the audience, Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi appreciated the initiative and lauded the Global Film Festival Noida for introducing an award that aligns creativity with conscience. She noted that cinema has immense power to shape mindsets and inspire empathy, and initiatives like CINEKIND encourage filmmakers to create content that contributes meaningfully to society.
The launch of the CINEKIND Award added a strong ethical and visionary dimension to the inaugural ceremony, reinforcing GFFN's role as a festival that celebrates cinema with purpose, responsibility, and global relevance.
