PBKS Do Not Have Enough Backup For Yuzvendra Chahal, Says Abhinav Mukund

Former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund believes the Punjab Kings do not have enough backup for off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Punjab Kings strengthened their squad with key domestic picks like Vishnu Vinod and Praveen Dubey, along with Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly for middle-order balance in the mini auction. Mukund praised the team's smart additions while noting areas like spin depth that need attention.

Analysing the Punjab Kings' balanced approach at the table, Mukund said, "Punjab Kings didn't need much heading into the auction, having already invested heavily earlier. The only concern is Yuzvendra Chahal not featuring in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - so it's unclear if they have enough backup for him. They've added Pravin Dubey, a leg-spinner from Karnataka, and Cooper Connolly, who's an exciting left-handed all-rounder capable of batting anywhere from three to five. That versatility definitely adds value to their middle order," Mukund said on JioStar.

Vishnu joined Bangalore in 2017 as a replacement for the injured KL Rahul and played three matches before being released. He went unsold for the next three seasons, then was picked by Delhi in 2021 but did not play. After stints with Hyderabad and Mumbai as a back-up wicketkeeper, he was signed by Punjab ahead of the 2025 season.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa highlighted Vishnu Vinod as one of Punjab Kings' most promising additions. "Vishnu Vinod is a really exciting signing for Punjab Kings, and I genuinely hope he gets regular opportunities in the IPL. We've only seen glimpses of his ability during his stint with Mumbai Indians, but he's got phenomenal talent. His inclusion adds depth to the middle order and even offers a potential fast-bowling option. There's a lot of value he can bring to this setup."