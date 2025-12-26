Venezuela Confirms The Release Of 99 People Imprisoned After The Presidential Elections

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Venezuela's Ministry for Penitentiary Services confirmed on Thursday the release of 99 people who had been detained after the 2024 presidential elections, in a context of political crisis marked by the opposition's accusation of fraud in the result that gave the re-election to President Nicolás Maduro. In a statement published on Instagram, the State Ministry affirmed that these individuals remained detained for their alleged participation in“acts of violence and incitement to hatred” following the 2024 presidential elections, when protests erupted against Maduro's victory proclaimed by the electoral body, an institution controlled by officials aligned with Chavismo.

“The National Government and the Justice system have made the decision to evaluate each case individually and grant, in accordance with the law, precautionary measures, which has allowed the release of 99 citizens, as a concrete expression of the State's commitment to peace, dialogue and justice,” the document states. The ministry stressed that the Venezuelan state“guarantees all those deprived of their liberty treatment based on respect, legality and comprehensive care,” even in a scenario marked – it said – by“imperialist siege and multilateral aggressions” against Venezuela, which remains tense due to the US military deployment in the Caribbean Sea, seen by Maduro as an attempt to remove him from power.

“The Bolivarian Government will continue to work firmly and responsibly for peace, justice and the defense of national sovereignty,” the statement concludes. On Thursday, several NGOs reported the release of dozens of people amid Christmas celebrations in Venezuela, prompting renewed calls for the release of all political prisoners. After the presidential elections of July 28, 2024, more than 2,400 people were arrested – most of them released – and accused of“terrorism” and“vandalism,” according to the Prosecutor's Office, although several NGOs and opposition parties consider them innocent and denounce“repression.”

The NGO Foro Penal counts 902 political prisoners in Venezuela, most of them detained after the elections, according to a bulletin released last week, which has a cut-off date of December 15. However, the Maduro administration claims that the country is“free of political prisoners” and that those designated as such are imprisoned for“committing terrible crimes.” Thursday's releases resumed after a suspension period since last March, according to relatives of the detainees. The process of releasing prisoners, which began last year, has allowed the release, with precautionary measures, of more than 2,000 people, according to the Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office.