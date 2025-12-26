420 With CNW - GOP State Ags Oppose Trump's Plan To Reschedule Marijuana

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A group of GOP state attorneys general is pushing back against President Donald Trump's move to reclassify cannabis, arguing that marijuana should remain among the most tightly controlled substances due to health and safety concerns.

The opposition from sections of the GOP notwithstanding, the long-awaited change to the classification of marijuana at the federal level could improve the conditions under which marijuana companies operate at state level, and that would in turn open up new opportunities for companies similar to Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) to be created to serve within the...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN