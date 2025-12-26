Leaders Gharafa Take On Shahania As QSL Resumes Today

The Qatar Stars League returns to action today with a series of compelling fixtures spread over three days, as clubs resume domestic competition following the FIFA Arab Cup break, which Qatar hosted from December 1-18. The restart features several high-stakes encounters that could have a significant impact on the title race and the battle at the bottom of the table.

League leaders Al Gharafa, who top the table with 25 points, will be in action today against Al Shahaniya at Al Khor Stadium. Al Gharafa are targeting a sixth successive league win and approach the fixture in high spirits after their AFC Champions League Elite victory over UAE side Al Wahda earlier this week.

In contrast, Al Shahania are under mounting pressure as they look to arrest a worrying slump. Bottom of the standings with just four points, they have suffered six straight defeats and are desperate to correct course and move away from the relegation zone.

Al Gharafa head coach Pedro Martins stressed the importance of maintaining focus following the break, confirming that preparations centred on improving physical readiness and that the squad is fully prepared for the challenge. On the other side, Al Shahaniya assistant coach Bezman Montazeri highlighted the urgency facing his team, calling on players to approach every match as a final. He also revealed that several injured players have returned, strengthening the squad ahead of what he described as a tough test.

The headline fixture of the round will be the much-anticipated derby between Al Arabi and Al Rayyan, scheduled for tomorrow at Al Thumama Stadium. Al Rayyan, currently third with 19 points, head into the clash aiming to maintain their push towards the top of the standings and register a second consecutive league victory under Portuguese coach Artur Jorge, with a squad boasting experience and quality across all departments.

Al Arabi, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong resurgence under Romanian coach Cosmin Contra and will be seeking a fifth straight win. Since taking charge from the seventh round, Contra has overseen a turnaround in fortunes, guiding the team to four consecutive victories that have lifted them to sixth place on 16 points.

Another key match will see Al Sailiya face Al Wakrah tomorrow. Al Sailiya are seeking a return to winning ways after successive defeats to Al Sadd and Al Ahli, results that have left them tenth with seven points. Al Wakrah, seventh on 15 points, will also be keen to bounce back after their loss to Al Gharafa in the previous round.

Tomorrow, Al Duhail host Qatar SC at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, with both sides eager to respond following recent setbacks. Al Duhail, last season's runners-up, are eighth with 12 points and will be looking to restore confidence after their AFC Champions League defeat to Iran's Tractor. Qatar SC, fifth with 17 points, are aiming for redemption after suffering a heavy 5-1 loss to Al Arabi.

Monday's fixtures include a standout encounter at Al Shamal Stadium, where second-placed Al Shamal welcome defending champions Al Sadd. Al Shamal, on 21 points, remain firmly in the title race and come into the match with confidence following consecutive league wins. Al Sadd, fourth with 17 points, know that victory is vital as they seek to close the gap on the leaders.

The round concludes with Al Ahli hosting Umm Salal at Al Thumama Stadium. Al Ahli, ninth with 12 points, are chasing a third straight victory in the first league match under new head coach Younes Ali. Umm Salal, second from bottom with six points, will be looking to halt their slide and recover from their recent defeat to Al Rayyan.