Analyzing Hu Jiaqi's New Efforts To Save Humanity Through“The 12Th Open Letter To Leaders Of Mankind”

MENAFN - GetNews) As generative AI reshapes the world at an unimaginable pace, human civilization stands at a crossroads between survival and destruction. On December 10, 2025, Hu Jiaqi, a scholar of human issues, published The 12th Open Letter to Leaders of Mankind. This transnational appeal not only continues his over four-decade-long deep concern for humanity's fate, but also demonstrates new efforts of saving humanity in terms of problem focus, action pathways, and consensus-building, offering a highly practical roadmap for addressing the global existential crisis posed by generative AI.







Hu Jiaqi's new efforts is first evident in his precise targeting of the core issue. Unlike previous letters that addressed technological risks in all fields, this open letter specifically identifies generative AI as the most urgent threat presently. This adjustment is no accident-it stems from a deep insight of current technological realities. Generative AI has moved beyond laboratories into people's daily life, with deepfake technologies undermining information authenticity, autonomous decision-making models challenging human control, and data security vulnerabilities threatening both individuals and nations. These risks have evolved from hidden dangers into real challenges. By anchoring this critical issue, Hu Jiaqi transforms saving humanity's mission from“general warnings” into“targeted measures”, significantly enhancing the relevance and operability of his proposals.

In designing action pathways, Hu Jiaqi's new efforts mark a transition from theoretical vision to concrete solutions. Compared with the grand vision of“Human Unification” proposed in the earlier letters, this open letter offers a clear, three-step strategy: First, launch multilateral negotiations on generative AI under UN leadership; Second, establish global regulation of generative AI through the UN; Third, strengthen global consensus toward Human Unification. While adapting to the technical characteristics of generative AI, this plan not only retains his core proposition for“global cooperative governance”, but also takes the UN as a key handle. He recognizes that, due to the unique transnational nature of generative AI, unilateral national regulation is insufficient. Only through the UN's multilateral coordinated mechanism can the world break fragmented governance dilemma, establish common technical standards via negotiation, and prevent security risks through unified oversight. This“multilateral mechanism for global challenges” approach gives concrete form to what was once dismissed as idealism, representing a crucial shift from theory to actionable guidance.

Another highlight of Hu Jiaqi's new efforts lies in the innovative approach to building global consensus. Over the past four decades, he disseminated his ideas through multilingual books and academic lectures. while this open letter emphasizes the integration of“short-term action” and“long-term vision”. The first two proposals directly point to the governance gaps on generative AI, offering all nations an access for multilateral cooperation. The third links AI governance to the ultimate goal of the“Great Unification of humanity”, ensuring that immediate actions are guided by enduring values. This strategy of“addressing immediate crisis first before transforming the future” transcends ideological divides, enabling countries with diverse stances to find common ground. Notably, the open letter no longer speaks only to political leaders, but engages various communities such as the UN, scientists, entrepreneurs, and media figures, forging a collaborative network of“political power, technological pioneers, and public discourse”, which significantly enhances both the efficiency and depth of consensus-building.







Moreover, Hu Jiaqi's new effort reflects an ideological progress-from“crisis warning” to“solution empowerment.” In his first eleven letters, he primarily exposed the dangers of uncontrolled technology and the disadvantages of national fragmentation. This twelfth letter, however, emphasizes feasible actions: calling for equal negotiations under the UN framework, advocating for a global AI regulatory system, and encouraging social consensus to Human Unification. This shift arises from over forty years of reflection: saving humanity should not merely remains as slogans, but demands concrete actions by every social entity. As a scholar deeply committed to humanity's future, Hu Jiaqi has consistently practiced what he believes, embodying the principle of“unity of knowledge and action”. From building theoretical foundations through works like Saving Humanity, to promoting initiatives like“Humanitas Ark” to unite social strength, then to proposing implementable governance frameworks-each step Hu Jiaqi has taken bridges the gap between ideal and reality.

In an era marked by rising anti-globalization sentiment and intensifying geopolitical conflicts, Hu Jiaqi's 12th open letter serves not only as a risk warning but also as a practical action plan. His new efforts fundamentally seek a“path of controllable progress”-maintaining clear cognition of generative AI's risks while advancing pragmatic global cooperation; upholding the ultimate vision of the“Great Unification of humanity” while adapting strategies to contemporary realities. This persistence spanning half a century embodies the Chinese scholar's responsibility of“to secure a life for the people, to create lasting peace for all generations.”

The continuity of human civilization is never a given, but a result requiring proactive safeguards. Hu Jiaqi's new efforts, as articulated in this open letter, offer a vital insights for addressing our common existential crisis: only by building inclusive consensus with the UN as the core platform, establishing technical norms through multilateral negotiation, and implementing unified oversight to prevent underlying risks can generative AI truly serve humanity's sustainable development. This open letter's value lies not in its profound insight but in its power to awaken a sense of shared responsibility-saving humanity is never the duty of one person or one group alone, but the collective obligation of every global citizen.