West Coast Media Offers Top Quality Websites, Super-Targeted Tactics Like Geo-Fencing, Site Visitors' Contact Information And An A.I. Integrated CRM Platform Says Bill Dietz, Their Managing Director.

"At West Coast Media, it's all about our clients," said Bill Dietz from West Coast Media. "We drive the right prospects in high numbers to their websites, compile their contact information and market to them on an A.I. Integrated CRM Platform.""West Coast Media takes a Full Circle Approach to Marketing and is seen as a one-stop shop for business owners" said Bill Dietz, Managing Director of West Coast Media. "Our clients hire us to increase the quantity and quality of their website traffic, identify their website visitors and then Re-Target them on an advanced and automated platform. This allows our clients to focus on their operations while we concentrate on their marketing efforts and put systems into place to maximize their ROI".







Bill Dietz, Managing Director, West Coast Media, El Dorado Hills, California

West Coast Media started in 2019 as a digital marketing agency focused on hyper-targeted tactics like Geo-Fencing on the # 1 platform in the business, the same one that the Fortune 500 Companies run on. "We've found Standard Geo-Fencing to be one of the most targeted digital marketing tactics available so we embraced it from day one. When people take the time and effort to travel to a physical location to consider making a purchase they are committed prospects, the kind that we want to redirect to our clients' storefronts or websites," said Bill Dietz. "In addition, our Addressable Geo-Fencing enables us to choose from over 3,000 data research points to identify and then target our clients' desired audience," Bill Dietz emphasized.

The challenge is that no matter how many people visit a website, on average only 2% of them will fill out a form while the remaining 98% will abandon the website without taking any action. This has been a problem for many years for both clients and agencies alike. West Coast Media made it a priority to come up with a viable solution and succeeded in doing so in early 2025. They are now able to provide their clients with the full contact information of approximately 85% of their website visitors and they work closely with their clients to ensure that they're in full compliance with the privacy laws of their state. Bill Dietz describes this as "a game changer for our clients. They can now Re-Target the great majority of their very best prospects, the ones that took the time and effort to visit their website and they can use any marketing tactic they choose".

The marketing agencies that put their clients first, tend to have the most success – larger budgets, longer campaigns, more referrals, etc. This reality is not lost on West Coast Media. Bill Dietz, their Managing Director put it this way – "After deploying our Super-Targeted digital marketing tactics, maximizing website traffic and identifying website visitors there was one more important step that needed to be added to the process. As such, we now provide our clients with access to an A.I. Integrated CRM Platform that engages with prospects and converts them into customers, all on one platform. This allows our clients to streamline their Re-Targeting efforts, automate their lead generation and increase their ROI".

Once all systems were in place, West Coast Media decided to create a video that explained their entire process but they didn't want it to be a sales pitch. After considering their options, they decided to seek out a totally unbiased review of their offerings. They went on a well-known A.I. App and submitted only their website URL without making any mention as to whether it was their website or the website of a company that they were considering doing business with. The end result was a totally objective assessment of their services, in the form of a video podcast.

About West Coast Media

West Coast Media was started in 2019 after its founder Bill Dietz left the corporate world where he had held upper management positions in both broadcast television and cable TV ad sales. He was convinced that by partnering with his most trusted contacts in the business, West Coast Media could generate stronger campaign results for less money and be in a better position to act quickly as new opportunities arose.

