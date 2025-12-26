World Association Of Artists Strengthens Its Role As A Global Platform For Artists Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews)The World Association of Artists (WAA), a professional art association and art organization based in Oceanside, California, continues to expand its mission as a worldwide art association serving artists across borders, cultures, and disciplines. As a professional membership organization, WAA provides a trusted global art association platform designed to support today's interconnected art community.

As the art world evolves into a truly global space, regional artist groups may no longer meet the needs of artists seeking international growth. WAA addresses this shift by offering a world-level stage where artists working in painting, sculpture, photography, digital art, contemporary art, conceptual art, design, illustration, abstract art, and NFT art can present their work to a global audience and meet international standards.

“Art is a universal language,” said C.H., Chairman of the World Association of Artists.“WAA exists to help artists stand on a global platform, where their work can be seen, evaluated, and appreciated worldwide.”

WAA offers inclusive membership opportunities across three levels: Professional Artist (Gold), Amateur Artist / Art Lover (Silver), and Student Artist (Bronze). Professional members are evaluated annually based on artistic achievement, while other levels welcome emerging artists and supporters of the arts. Despite rising global costs, WAA maintains low application fees and continues to temporarily waive membership fees to support global artistic development.

The organization provides a wide range of offerings, including online art exhibitions, art events, art gallery access, own-name gallery options, artwork pro review/critique, artwork diagnosis, and artwork introduction and promotion. Members may also request a professional recommendation letter to support career development.

In addition, WAA actively hosts international art competition opportunities. Its competition is aimed at encouraging global artists to emphasize and develop unique artistic language, visual style, and creative form in their works. The WAA International Art Competition 2025–2026 is currently open, serving as a global call for artists and offering free participation for WAA members.

Officially registered with the USPTO and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), WAA continues to build trust, authority, and global visibility while helping artists succeed on an international stage.

Artists, art lovers, and students worldwide are invited to explore WAA's platform, connect through its social channels on X and Instagram, and join its growing international art community at .

About the World Association of Artists (WAA)

The World Association of Artists (WAA) is a professional international art membership organization based in Oceanside, California, USA. WAA provides a global platform for artists, art lovers, and art students to showcase creative work, build professional visibility, and connect with the worldwide art community. Dedicated to inclusivity and cultural diversity, WAA supports artists across all styles and mediums through exhibitions, competitions, galleries, and professional opportunities. Officially registered with the USPTO and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), WAA is committed to helping artists grow, gain recognition, and succeed on a global stage.