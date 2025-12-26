Ardmore, PA - Live Well Holistic Health Center has launched Salt & Sauna, a groundbreaking service that combines infrared sauna therapy with halotherapy in one session. This unique offering is exceptionally rare in the United States, providing Main Line residents with access to a powerful dual-therapy experience designed to boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and promote deep relaxation in a single visit.

The new Salt & Sauna room features a Clearlight EMF-free infrared sauna paired with medical-grade salt misting technology. Dr. Martin Orimenko, recognized by many as the best holistic doctor in Main Line, PA, explains the benefits: "The combination is truly magical, reminiscent of breathing in ocean salt air on a warm summer day. It's excellent for breaking up congestion, speeding recovery from colds and flu, and addressing headaches while simultaneously detoxifying the body."

Traci Orimenko, co-founder and practice manager, highlights what makes this service special. "While many facilities offer infrared sauna in Ardmore, PA or salt therapy separately, finding them combined is incredibly uncommon," she notes. "We designed this space with healing and relaxation top of mind, featuring a glowing salt wall, ambient music, and a spacious corner sauna with padded benches and custom backrests for ultimate comfort."

The therapeutic benefits extend beyond respiratory health. Sessions support the lymphatic system, improve skin texture and collagen production, help manage pain and inflammation, burn calories, and nurture the nervous system. The practice has been serving the community since 2010, combining this new offering with Dr. Orimenko's experience treating over 10,000 patients. For those seeking therapeutic massage for pain relief in Ardmore, PA, the practice offers complementary services that pair perfectly with Salt & Sauna sessions for comprehensive wellness support. The health center serves as a trusted destination for individuals pursuing root cause medicine in Main Line, PA to get to the bottom of persistent health issues.

Experience the transformative power of combined salt and sauna therapy. Visit to learn more about this innovative service and schedule your first session today.