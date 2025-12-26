Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Four Hikers Found Dead On Greek Mountain


2025-12-26 07:12:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Athens: Four hikers were found dead on Friday on Mount Vardousia in central Greece, near Delphi, according to the Greek national broadcaster ERT.

The group, including three men and one woman, was reported missing on Christmas morning after relatives and friends were unable to reach them by mobile phone for several hours. A large-scale rescue operation was launched amid severe weather conditions.

More than 30 firefighters and members of a specialized rescue unit were deployed in their search, supported by trained dogs and drones.

Friends of one of the victims said that he was an experienced local hiker who had invited friends from Athens to join him for the holidays. The group was found buried beneath an avalanche.

MENAFN26122025000063011010ID1110528165



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search