Four Hikers Found Dead On Greek Mountain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Athens: Four hikers were found dead on Friday on Mount Vardousia in central Greece, near Delphi, according to the Greek national broadcaster ERT.

The group, including three men and one woman, was reported missing on Christmas morning after relatives and friends were unable to reach them by mobile phone for several hours. A large-scale rescue operation was launched amid severe weather conditions.

More than 30 firefighters and members of a specialized rescue unit were deployed in their search, supported by trained dogs and drones.

Friends of one of the victims said that he was an experienced local hiker who had invited friends from Athens to join him for the holidays. The group was found buried beneath an avalanche.