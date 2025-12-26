Voyage & Vibe Travel Launches Luxury Wellness Travel Concierge Redefining Purpose-Driven Travel Experiences

Lanham, Maryland - Voyage & Vibe Travel officially announces the launch of its boutique luxury travel concierge, offering personalized, wellness-focused, and purpose-driven travel planning for discerning travelers across the United States. Designed for individuals, couples, families, and groups seeking more than traditional vacations, the agency delivers concierge-level service that prioritizes balance, connection, and meaningful experiences.

Founded by Dr. Raymond Marbury, Voyage & Vibe Travel was created in response to a growing demand for intentional travel in an increasingly fast-paced world. After years in leadership, academia, and public service, Dr. Marbury recognized how overwhelmed and disconnected many professionals and families had become. Travel-when thoughtfully designed-emerged as a powerful tool for restoration, clarity, and reconnection.

“Travel should elevate your life, not add stress,” said Dr. Marbury.“Voyage & Vibe Travel exists to help people travel with intention, confidence, and ease while creating memories that truly matter.”

Voyage & Vibe Travel offers full-service travel planning and concierge support, including luxury and premium cruises, wellness retreats, curated international travel, milestone celebrations, group travel, and business or investment-related journeys. Every itinerary is custom-built around the traveler's goals, lifestyle, and values-never pre-packaged or generic. Clients receive personalized guidance, exclusive supplier perks, and dedicated advocacy before, during, and after their trip.







What distinguishes Voyage & Vibe Travel from traditional agencies is its relationship-driven, concierge-first approach. Clients work directly with certified, well-traveled advisors who bring firsthand destination experience, industry expertise, and trusted supplier relationships to every journey. The agency prioritizes peace of mind, thoughtful planning, and meaningful outcomes over transactional booking models.

Voyage & Vibe Travel is affiliated with the Avoya Travel Network, providing access to premier global travel partners while maintaining the personalized service of a boutique agency. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand curated group travel offerings, including wellness-focused cruises, cultural immersion experiences, and boutique retreats. Voyage & Vibe Travel is also developing travel programs that blend leisure, learning, and lifestyle enrichment, positioning the brand as a trusted authority in luxury and wellness travel.

Headquartered in Lanham, Voyage & Vibe Travel serves clients nationwide under its guiding philosophy:“Change Your Vibe.”

For media inquiries please contact:

Dr. Raymond Marbury (Voyage & Vibe Travel LLC )

Phone: 301-364-3736

Email: ...