Furlough Pies In Disguise: A Mission-Driven Culinary Business Born From Faith, Family, And Resilience
A Business Inspired by Challenge and Guided by Purpose
Founder India Clark shares that Furlough Pies was born during a difficult season-a government furlough that threatened stability but sparked creativity. What started as a way to provide for her family soon turned into a calling fueled by faith, resilience, and a desire to bring joy to others through food.
“I wanted to turn a moment of uncertainty into something meaningful,” said Clark.“Cooking has always been my love language. Through God's grace, that passion became a business built on compassion, family, and service.”
Comfort Food With a Cultural Twist
Furlough Pies specializes in comfort foods and culturally inspired dishes, all crafted with a unique twist that reflects Clark's creativity and heritage. Every meal is prepared with intention-offering not just flavor, but connection.
What makes the brand stand out is its mission-first mindset. While many food businesses focus only on the plate, Furlough Pies prioritizes the entire experience-from warm flavors to warmhearted service.
Where Food Meets Education, Community, and Empowerment
The company's future plans go far beyond delicious food. Clark envisions a mission-driven culinary hub with three pillars:A full-service restaurant offering wholesome, culturally rich meals made with love. A published cookbook sharing her recipes, story, and passion with families across the world. Cooking and life-skills classes for both adults and children-empowering them to cook, meal prep, and understand basic nutrition.
Clark also plans to grow as a motivational speaker, using her personal journey to inspire others to dream big, overcome obstacles, and live with purpose.
“My ultimate goal is to feed the world one meal at a time,” she said.“Whether it's serving the less fortunate, teaching someone a new skill, or creating a dish that brings comfort-everything I do is rooted in love.”
What Truly Sets Furlough Pies Apart
In a crowded food industry, Furlough Pies stands out because it's fueled by something deeper than profit. The business is grounded in:
-
Food made with intention - wholesome, comforting, culturally rich dishes
Education that empowers - real life-skills that uplift families
Community service - feeding the less fortunate is a core mission, not a side effort
Authenticity and heart - sharing a personal journey that inspires connection
A professional kitchen led by compassion - every dish prepared with care, respect, and purpose
“We're not just making meals,” Clark emphasizes.“We're creating impact, hope, and community-one plate at a time.”
About Furlough Pies In Disguise
Furlough Pies In Disguise is a faith-driven, family-led culinary business founded by Henry and India Clark in Capitol Heights, Maryland. The company provides comfort foods and culturally inspired dishes made with intention, while leading a mission focused on community, empowerment, and education.
For media inquiries please contact India Clark (Furlough Pies In Disguise):
Website:
Email: ...
Phone: 240-432-9865
