From Tax Litigation To Cognitive Liberation: Dr. Zac Talley Announces Retirement From Law To Pioneer The Future Of Neuroresilience

NASHVILLE, TN - Dr. Zachery“TaxMan” Talley, a preeminent figure in Nashville's tax litigation and practitioner circles, has officially announced his retirement from active UnifiedPrincipal, a Nashville, TN staple tax practice. This pivot marks Dr. Talley's full-scale immersion into the vanguard of Financial Psychology (FinPsych), FinTech, and NeuroResilience, moving his years of international advocacy for Cognitive Economics into a permanent operational reality.

While Dr. Talley will maintain strategic oversight as the owner of UnifiedPrincipal, he is stepping away from the day-to-day complexities of tax and law to focus on the psychological and neurological drivers of economic success. This transition follows the historic appointment of Britashia Talley as CEO of UnifiedPrincipal, a multi-year succession plan designed to bridge legacy with new-era elevation.

"After years spent navigating the intricacies of the finance industry, I realized that the true barriers to wealth aren't just in the ledger-they are in the mind," said Dr. Talley. "Though I will still be involved in strategic oversight, I am thrilled to move away from the day-to-day and dedicate my life to the intersection of neuroscience and economic behavior. I believe this field holds the key not only to true economic resilience but to genuine cultural liberation."

Central to this new chapter is the relocation of operations to The1863 Collective. More than a family office, The1863 is a community-focused sanctuary dedicated to uplifting middle-class families. By providing a comprehensive ecosystem of financial education and wellness tools, the office serves as the physical manifestation of Dr. Talley's commitment to cognitive empowerment and community wealth.

Dr. Talley's work will now center on three core pillars:



Cognitive Economics: Applying years of international speaking insights to help communities deconstruct and rebuild their relationship with capital.

NeuroResilience: Training the brain to maintain high-level decision-making under the stress of modern economic volatility. The 1863 Initiative: Bridging the gap for the middle class through high-level FinTech tools and behavioral wellness resources.

This transition signals a new era of "Legacy in Motion"-where legal expertise meets human-centric innovation to create lasting, generational change.

About Dr. Zac Talley

Formerly one of Nashville's most sought-after tax litigators, Dr. Zac Talley is an international speaker and researcher in Cognitive Economics. As the founder of UnifiedPrincipal and the visionary behind The1863, his work focuses on leveraging NeuroResilience to foster financial wellness and community-wide economic liberation.

To ensure this vision reaches those who need it most, Dr. Talley has announced that The1863 will be partnering with community-based organizations, churches, and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). These partnerships will integrate financial wellness and cognitive economics directly into the fabric of community health and spiritual support.

