Global JP Launches Hard-Type BODYMAP Foam Rollers On Amazon, Targeting U.S. Recovery Market

SEOUL, South Korea - Global JP Co., Ltd. announced the launch of its BODYMAP hard-type EVA foam rollers on Amazon, marking the company's official entry into the U.S. consumer wellness and recovery market.

The launch represents a strategic step in Global JP's overseas expansion, leveraging Amazon's global e-commerce platform to introduce Korean-manufactured sports recovery equipment to American consumers.

The BODYMAP foam rollers are developed and manufactured entirely in South Korea using high-density EVA material. According to the company, the products are designed to deliver deep tissue stimulation while maintaining durability and shape over extended use, addressing common issues associated with softer foam rollers.







The initial U.S. lineup includes four variations based on two lengths-30 cm and 45 cm-and two diameters-8 cm and 12 cm-allowing users to select products tailored to specific muscle groups and recovery needs.

The company noted that the smaller 8 cm diameter model has drawn particular attention for its ability to reach deeper trigger points that standard foam rollers may not effectively address. The products are positioned for use by a wide range of consumers, including fitness enthusiasts, Pilates practitioners, and professional athletes seeking targeted myofascial release.

BODYMAP products have been supplied through domestic direct-to-consumer channels and OEM partnerships with multiple fitness franchise chains in South Korea for more than a decade. Global JP stated that this domestic track record played a key role in its decision to pursue broader international distribution.

Park, head of the BODYMAP Sports Equipment Division, said the Amazon launch would serve as a foundation for global growth, adding that the company plans to refine its products based on feedback from U.S. consumers as it expands its international presence.