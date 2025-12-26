Lamphier & Company: Six Decades Of Commercial Painting And Waterproofing Expertise Serving Central Florida's Schools, Government, And Healthcare Facilities

MENAFN - GetNews) Sanford-Based Contractor Brings Building Science Approach and 7th-Generation Continuity to Institutional Facility Painting & Preservation.

SANFORD, FL - Lamphier & Company, a 7th-generation commercial contractor specializing in facility preservation, continues to serve Central Florida's institutional sector with comprehensive commercial painting, waterproofing, and building envelope solutions. Since 1965, the Sanford-based firm has established itself as a trusted partner for schools, government facilities, and healthcare institutions throughout Seminole County, Orange County, and the greater Orlando metropolitan area.

Unlike general contractors focused on new construction, Lamphier & Company specializes in the preservation and protection of existing institutional facilities. The company's building science approach addresses the complete building envelope, from commercial painting projects that protect exterior surfaces to complex waterproofing systems that prevent moisture intrusion in schools, municipal buildings, and healthcare facilities.

"Our clients aren't looking for the lowest bidder," explains Robert Lamphier, who has led the company for over 45 years. "Facility directors at schools and government buildings need contractors who understand building science, not just paint application. When you're responsible for a 100,000-square-foot educational facility or a county government complex, you need solutions that last decades, not just years."







The company holds dual state certifications as both a General Contractor (CGC058168) and Roofing Contractor (CCC057695), enabling comprehensive building envelope solutions that many single-license contractors cannot provide. This technical capability, combined with strict quality control through in-house crews rather than subcontractors, has earned Lamphier & Company an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a perfect 5.0 rating on Angi.

Institutional Specialization Across Central Florida

Lamphier & Company's project portfolio includes work throughout the Orlando-area institutional sector. Recent projects span educational facilities, government buildings, and healthcare complexes in Winter Park, Lake Mary, Altamonte Springs, and Longwood. The company's experience includes everything from exterior painting of multi-story school buildings to remedial waterproofing of aging government facilities.

"Institutional facilities present unique challenges," notes Gary Lamphier, the company's Technical Director. "A school building or hospital can't shut down for repairs. Our teams work around occupied facilities, often during off-hours or school breaks. We've waterproofed county facilities, restored historic government buildings, and painted everything from elementary schools to medical complexes."

The company's proprietary Lamphier ProGuard® Process provides a systematic approach to facility preservation: inspection to identify underlying issues, consultation with facility managers on long-term solutions, custom design of protective systems, and execution by experienced in-house crews.

Building Science Expertise for Long-Term Facility Protection

What distinguishes Lamphier & Company in the commercial painting and waterproofing sectors is their emphasis on building science over simple surface treatment. Their waterproofing expertise, developed over 50+ years, focuses on understanding why moisture problems occur rather than just addressing visible symptoms.

"Central Florida's climate is aggressive," explains Robert Lamphier. "With 50+ inches of annual rainfall and high humidity, institutional buildings face constant moisture challenges. We don't just seal cracks - we analyze the building envelope, understand water movement, and design systems that address root causes."

This expertise extends to commercial painting projects, where proper surface preparation, coating selection, and application techniques determine whether a paint system lasts 5 years or 15 years. For budget-conscious facility directors managing schools or government buildings, lifecycle cost analysis often favors higher-quality initial work over repeated short-term fixes.

7th-Generation Continuity in Commercial Painting & Restoration Industry

The Lamphier family's involvement in restoration extends across seven generations, a rarity in an industry known for high turnover and short-lived businesses. This continuity translates into institutional knowledge about Florida building practices, long-term relationships with facility managers, and crews with decades of experience - some foremen have been with the company for over 30 years.

Operating from their Sanford headquarters at 131 Commerce Way, Lamphier & Company serves institutional clients throughout Central Florida while maintaining the personalized service of a family-owned business. The company's 160+ years of combined management experience provides depth that larger corporate contractors often cannot match.







About Lamphier & Company

Founded in 1965, Lamphier & Company is a state-certified general contractor and roofing contractor specializing in commercial painting, waterproofing, roof coatings, and building restoration for institutional facilities. Based in Sanford, Florida, the 7th-generation family-owned company serves schools, government facilities, and healthcare institutions throughout Central Florida.

