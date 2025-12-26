Outlook Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that effective December 19, 2025, the Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 150,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics common stock with a per share exercise price of $2.01 per share to two new employees.

The above-described awards were granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retinal diseases. LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD (wet age-related macular degeneration). Outlook Therapeutics commenced the commercial launch of LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK for the treatment of wet AMD.

In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

