Mercy Ships Celebrates A Year Of Growth, Partnership, And Transformative Surgical Care

Mercy Ships ( ) concludes a momentous year across its two hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy. Operating simultaneously in two countries for its second consecutive year, the organization expanded the medical impact of its programs, strengthened strategic partnerships, and deepened its commitment to building sustainable surgical capacity across the African continent.

This year, the ships welcomed more than 3,240 volunteers from over 75 nations and more than 2,120 national crew members. These surgeons, nurses, dentists, cooks, engineers, and many others contributed their skills to advance access to safe, free surgical care.

Among the many inspirational volunteers in 2025, Dr. Justina Seyi-Olajide ( ) stands out as the first female African pediatric surgeon to serve with Mercy Ships.“Coming from a low- or middle-income country isn't a reason to stay on the sidelines,” she said.“I should be part of the project. I want to be part of the change that's happening.” As a practicing surgeon in Nigeria, she personally sees the urgent need for access to surgery in West Africa almost every day.

As the year concludes, Mercy Ships has cared for more than 2,850 surgical patients who received over 3,060 surgeries across both ships, restoring mobility, sight, dignity, and health to people who would otherwise have no access to essential care. From maxillofacial and orthopedic operations to cataract removal and women's health procedures, patients received life-changing treatment grounded in compassion, excellence, and respect.

One of the most remarkable stories published this year was that of a blind mother and daughter ( ) who, after years of relying solely on sound and touch, were finally able to look into each other's eyes again. Both had been living with advanced cataracts that plunged them into darkness. Following cataract surgery on board, they were reunited with restored sight. These uplifting moments of answered prayers are at the very heart of Mercy Ships' mission.

In addition to direct medical services, Mercy Ships also continued its long-term commitment to strengthening healthcare systems, namely, through education and training programs. This year, more than 838 healthcare professionals from 13 African nations benefitted from education and training programs ( ) totaling over 228,540 hours. One of its most impactful partnerships was with the Université Gamal Abdel Nasser de Conakry ( ) in Guinea, which further expanded access to essential oral healthcare by training local professionals to deliver over 15,290 dental procedures for more than 2,040 patients of these diverse educational programs hailed from Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan and Uganda, coming together to build a stronger surgical workforce for future generations.

Mercy Ships was also a strong advocate for healthcare initiatives proposed by the governments of its partner nations. This year, Sierra Leone introduced its National Surgical, Obstetric, and Anesthesia Plans (NSOAPs) at PASHeF ( ), which is a platform dedicated to strengthening African health systems and advancing Africa's leadership in its own health development. Both NSOAP and PASHeF process were made possible in part through Mercy Ship's contribution.

Mercy Ships also worked closely with a range of partners on the ground to strengthen and extend its impact. Among these was the collaboration with Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) ( ), a group that provides vital aviation support to connect patients in remote communities to the hospital ships.

The Africa Mercy recently entered an extended Annual Maintenance Period (AMP) and is scheduled to return to Tamatave, Madagascar in May 2026 for a third consecutive field service. During this maintenance period, the ship will undergo drydocking and receive additional upgrades to hospital equipment and ship systems. This AMP is longer than usual to ensure that the ship can maximize surgical capacity for Madagascar and beyond.

In Sierra Leone, the Global Mercy will complete her current service in May of 2026 before entering annual maintenance, then continuing her mission in Ghana in August of 2026 for the organization's fifth visit to the country. As Mercy Ships looks to 2026, the organization expresses deep appreciation for the continued support of the governments of Madagascar, Sierra Leone, and Ghana.

Mercy Ships also begins a new chapter in regard to its own leadership by welcoming a new CEO, Dr. Michelle White ( ). With her background in the medical sector and firsthand experience as a volunteer on board, Dr. White commands a deep understanding of both the organization's operational needs and the realities faced by patients across Africa.

As the year concludes, Mercy Ships celebrates lives transformed, partnerships strengthened, and hope renewed across Africa. With unwavering commitment and many dedicated volunteers, crew, and supporters, the organization enters 2026 with a clear vision, ready to build upon the previous year's momentum in bringing safe and free surgical care to those who need it most.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world's two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy and the Global Mercy. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Centre in Dakar, Senegal.