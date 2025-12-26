Winter Storm Warning In NYC: Mayor Eric Adams Urges Early Commute, Mass Transit Use As City Braces For Major Snowfall

MENAFN - Live Mint) A major winter storm sweeping across the northeastern United States is set to bring heavy snowfall and hazardous travel conditions to New York City and surrounding areas from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, prompting warnings from city officials and forecasters.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for New York City, forecasting 5 to 9 inches of snow, with some areas potentially seeing higher totals if intense snow bands develop.

Mayor Eric Adams urges caution as winter storm hits NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has urged residents to plan ahead and limit travel as a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect across the city, with heavy snowfall expected Friday evening.

“There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for New York City, and the latest forecast shows the heaviest snow falling this evening,” Adams wrote on X (formerly Twitter).“We have issued a Travel Advisory, so please plan ahead.”

The mayor advised commuters to adjust their travel plans, particularly those driving into the city.

“If you drove to work today, consider leaving before 4 PM or taking mass transit home,” he said.

Adams warned that snowfall could begin earlier than expected and accumulate rapidly.

“Snow may begin as early as 3 PM, and the total accumulation could be between 6–9 inches, with higher amounts in the northern parts of the city,” he said.

He added that city agencies were already mobilised ahead of the storm.“@NYCSanitation crews have been pre-deployed, and they have pre-treated roads. They will start to plow once 2 inches have fallen.”

The mayor said the Winter Storm Warning will remain in place until Saturday afternoon and urged residents to prioritise safety.

“The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1 PM tomorrow. Stay warm and stay off the roads if you can,” Adams said.“Call 311 if you lose heat in your home. Sign up for @NotifyNYC for the latest forecasts.”

Winter Storm Warning areas

New York City

Northeast New Jersey

Lower Hudson Valley

Nassau County

Western Suffolk County

Fairfield County, Connecticut

The National Weather Service (NWS) warning is in effect from 4 PM Friday to 1 PM Saturday. Eastern Suffolk and New Haven counties are under warning from 7 PM Friday.

Expected impacts:

Snowfall: 5–9 inches, locally over 10 inches

Peak rates: 1–2 inches per hour

Hazards: Snow-covered roads, reduced visibility, dangerous travel

Forecasters noted uncertainty around where the heaviest snow bands will set up, which could affect local totals. Some areas may also see sleet mixing in overnight.

Winter weather advisory in parts of Connecticut

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Middlesex and New London counties in Connecticut from 7 PM Friday to 1 PM Saturday.

Snowfall: 3–5 inches, with a worst-case scenario of 6–8 inches

Impacts: Slippery roads and reduced driving conditions

Snow is expected to be dry and powdery initially before becoming wetter overnight. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s, aiding accumulation.

NYC Emergency Management issues safety guidance

NYC Emergency Management said flurries will begin Friday afternoon before intensifying later in the evening, with 4–8 inches expected across the city.

Residents were urged to follow safety precautions, including checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, avoiding the use of ovens or stoves for heating, and never leaving space heaters unattended.

Outdoor safety advice includes wearing layered clothing, using caution on slippery sidewalks, and bringing pets indoors.

Flight cancellations across at NY airports

The storm has already caused major disruptions to air travel.

According to Flightradar24, more than 500 flights were cancelled on Friday across New York City's three major airports -JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty. Another 279 flights are cancelled for Saturday.

Airlines began pre-emptive cancellations to manage safety risks as snowfall intensifies across the region.

