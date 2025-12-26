New Year Event Brings Joy To Children In Yevlakh On Leyla Aliyeva's Initiative
IDEA told AZERTAC that, as part of the festive event, 30 children from different age groups were presented with bicycles along with safety equipment. The initiative brought joy and a festive spirit to the children on the eve of the New Year.
It should be noted that, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational, healthcare, social, environmental and other fields are regularly implemented both across various regions of Azerbaijan and in a number of countries around the world. Organising events for children in orphanages, boarding schools, as well as for children in need of treatment and care-particularly during holidays-is one of the key priorities of these initiatives. Such events are held regularly to bring happiness to children deprived of parental care and those in greater need of attention, ensuring they can experience the joy and warmth of the festive season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment