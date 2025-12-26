Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Year Event Brings Joy To Children In Yevlakh On Leyla Aliyeva's Initiative

New Year Event Brings Joy To Children In Yevlakh On Leyla Aliyeva's Initiative


2025-12-26 03:11:08
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, a New Year celebration was organised for children living in the city of Yevlakh ahead of the New Year.

IDEA told AZERTAC that, as part of the festive event, 30 children from different age groups were presented with bicycles along with safety equipment. The initiative brought joy and a festive spirit to the children on the eve of the New Year.

It should be noted that, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational, healthcare, social, environmental and other fields are regularly implemented both across various regions of Azerbaijan and in a number of countries around the world. Organising events for children in orphanages, boarding schools, as well as for children in need of treatment and care-particularly during holidays-is one of the key priorities of these initiatives. Such events are held regularly to bring happiness to children deprived of parental care and those in greater need of attention, ensuring they can experience the joy and warmth of the festive season.

MENAFN26122025000195011045ID1110527842



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search