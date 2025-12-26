8WATER TECH Multi-Wire Cutting Equipment Expands Globally With Full Compliance To International Standards

As global demand for precision equipment continues to rise in the high-end manufacturing sector, multi-wire Cutting Technology is increasingly favored for its high precision, efficiency, and low material loss. At 8WATER TECH, a leading provider of cutting solutions for hard and brittle materials in China, we are proud to see our multi-wire Cutting Machine s successfully exported to Germany, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and other international markets.







Recognized by Global Clients in Semiconductors and Optical Manufacturing

Our self-developed multi-wire cutting systems are now stably operating in various international production lines. Key application cases include:

● A major Korean magnetic material manufacturer: used for slicing NdFeB magnet blanks with consistent dimensions and minimal wire marks.

● A German optical components company: focused on cutting sapphire and high-transparency glass, requiring ultra-low breakage and minimal thermal distortion.

● A Southeast Asian semiconductor packaging plant: applied in quartz wafer cutting, prioritizing processing speed and stable output.

Our overseas clients have praised the machines for their excellent stability, ease of maintenance, and superior cutting precision.







Built to International Standards with Certified Compliance

All our exported equipment is designed and manufactured in full compliance with global safety and environmental standards. Our core models have passed or meet the following certifications:

● CE Certification: Conforming to EU machinery and electrical safety directives.

● RoHS Compliance: All electrical components are free from restricted hazardous substances.

● International Electrical Safety Standards (IEC/UL): Electrical systems utilize globally recognized high-standard components, such as Mitsubishi and Siemens control systems.

We also provide customized voltage configurations (e.g., 380V/400V/480V, 50/60Hz) to ensure seamless operation in different countries.







Certification Know-How: Essential for Global Equipment Deployment

When exporting industrial equipment globally, regulatory compliance is non-negotiable. Depending on the region, certifications may be mandatory or voluntary.

● In the United States, UL standards are widely referenced but remain voluntary unless specifically required by the client. Certification can be obtained through accredited labs like UL, Intertek, or cTUVus.

● However, S. state-level laws vary, and states like California enforce stricter regulations. For instance, electronic devices must comply with FCC Part 15B, which covers EMC (similar to CE-EMC in Europe), along with other local environmental and safety lawssuch as TPCH etc.

● In the European Union, CE marking is mandatory, including directives like CE-EMC, CE-LVD, RoHS, REACH, ERP, etc. Manufacturers may issue a self-declarationfor CE compliance, subject to customer agreement.

Understanding and preparing for these varying requirements is essential to ensure smooth and legal product entry into international markets.

Global Service Network: Supporting Clients Beyond Delivery

Beyond product quality, after-sales support and technical service are critical to global clients. To meet these expectations, we have built a responsive service framework:

● Remote diagnostics and online debuggingto minimize downtime.

● On-site technical supportvia partnerships (e.g., service cooperation with Korean engineering firms).

● Multilingual interfaces and manualsfor convenient independent operation by overseas users.

Conclusion: Expanding Global Reach with Technology and Standards

Looking ahead, 8WATER TECH will continue to invest in R&D and expand the international reach of our multi-wire cutting solutions. By adhering to world-class standards and delivering reliable technology, we aim to win the long-term trust of clients around the globe under the banner of "Intelligent Manufacturing in China."