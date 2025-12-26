Redodo Launches 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery For 4+ Days RV Trips

As boondocking, weekend getaways, and full-time RV travel continue to grow in popularity, campers are increasingly seeking power solutions with larger capacity to get rid of power shortage on the road. Redodo, a leading outdoor energy brand specializing in LiFePO4 solutions, has announced the launch of its new 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery. This high-capacity powerhouse is designed to support over 4 days off-grid use with compact size and intelligent monitoring. Free from power anxiety, RV owners can explore further and stay off-grid longer with confidence.







Built for 4 Days or Longer Off-Grid Stays

RVers, van lifers, and trailer owners increasingly rely on high-demand devices such as 12V refrigerators, air conditioners, induction cooktops, medical equipment, laptops, and entertainment electronics, which often simultaneously and for extended periods. With traditional RV lead-acid batteries, power runs out quickly, which can significantly diminish the entire travel experience, turning comfort and convenience into frustration.

The Redodo 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery is designed to meet users' demands for higher capacity. It delivers over 4kWh of usable energy in a single 12V unit, enabling four days or more of off-grid camping under typical power consumption scenarios (1kWh/day). By this level of capacity, users can spend less time on planning how to use their energy and more time enjoying life off the grid.

One Battery Replaces 6*12V 100Ah Lead-Acid Packs

For those who looking to upgrade power system from traditional lead-acid to modern lithium, the 12V 320Ah Mini Battery is an ideal solution. Compared with bulky lead-acid battery banks, this 320Ah lithium battery saves approximately 74% of space and 84% of weight, while significantly simplifying parallel wiring. Say goodbye to complex wiring, heavy moving, and the management of multiple batteries, it makes RV power system more flexible and convenient.

In addition, traditional lead-acid batteries typically offer only around 50% usable capacity, while Redodo lithium batteries can deliver up to 100% usable capacity, making them better suited for users with greater energy demands.







Compact Mini Design for 32% Space Saving

Despite its large capacity, the Redodo new battery features a compact mini-size design of 15.12*7.64*9.76 inch, which is around 32% smaller than conventional 12V 300Ah lithium battery. This compact footprint makes it significantly easier to install in tight battery compartments, inside cabinets, or in custom van builds where every inch matters.

Moreover, for many RV and van owners, upgrading battery capacity often means reworking cabinetry or relocating components. Redodo's mini design reduces those constraints, making high-capacity lithium storage more accessible to a wider range of vehicle layouts and retrofit projects.







Smart Bluetooth Real-Time Monitoring

The 12V 320Ah Mini battery includes built-in Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to track remaining battery capacity in real time and monitor performance directly from their smartphone. Through the mobile app, users can view real-time data, such as state of charge, voltage, current, power usage, and battery status.

For full-time RV travelers and off-grid homeowners who rely heavily on solar charging, Bluetooth monitoring provides valuable insight into daily energy consumption and charging efficiency. Instead of guessing remaining runtime, users can make informed decisions about power usage, generator backup, or off-grid solar battery expansion.

Advanced Safety with 20+ BMS Protections

Safety remains a top priority of Redodo, particularly for high-capacity lithium systems. The 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery is equipped with an advanced BMS featuring more than 20 safety protections.

These protections include safeguards against overcharge, over-discharge, over-current, short circuit, high-temp, low-temp, auto-recovery after overload protection (30s), salt-spray resistance, and moisture-proof. It ensures stable, reliable performance under varying loads and environmental conditions.

Redodo has focused on delivering LiFePO4 lithium batterysolutions that balance performance, safety, and affordability. The launch of the 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to supporting real-world off-grid use cases rather than theoretical specifications.

In the future, Redodo will continue to provide high-quality LiFePO4 batteries that combine practicality with long-term value, consistently supporting the evolving energy needs of outdoor adventurers.

About Redodo

Redodo is a leading LiFePO4 battery brand dedicated to delivering high-performance energy solutions for those who embrace freedom and the spirit of outdoor adventure. Its products are widely used in RV travel, fishing adventures, solar energy storage, and golf cart power. With high-quality lithium cells, ultra-stable performance, and advanced BMS technology, Redodo has become a trusted choice for over 1.3 million users in 30+ countries.