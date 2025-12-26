Drmedhealth Launches Nationwide Telehealth Access To GLP-1 Medical Healthy Living Programs

MENAFN - GetNews)



DrMedHealth expands nationwide access to GLP-1 medical weight loss via licensed telehealth providers starting at $249/month.

Stafford, VA - December 26, 2025 - DrMedHealth, a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform operated by Public Health Solution LLC, today announced the nationwide availability of its GLP-1 medical weight loss programs, expanding access to licensed physicians and prescription-based weight management services for adults throughout the United States and Washington, DC.







The expansion comes amid growing demand for GLP-1 therapies as part of medically supervised weight management. DrMedHealth delivers a compliant, end-to-end telehealth experience that allows patients to complete a free online health assessment, receive evaluation by a licensed healthcare provider, and-when clinically appropriate-begin treatment without the need for in-person visits.

Most patients receive a provider response within 2 to 24 hours, with medications shipped discreetly to their home in as little as 2 to 4 days.

Through its nationwide provider network, DrMedHealth offers access to FDA-approved GLP-1 medications, including Wegovy®, Ozempic®, and Mounjaro®, as well as compounded alternatives such as semaglutide and tirzepatide prepared by licensed U.S. compounding pharmacies. Both injectable and oral options are available, enabling providers to tailor treatment plans based on each patient's medical history, preferences, and clinical needs.

Programs start at $249 per month and include:



Licensed provider evaluation and ongoing oversight

Prescription coordination Medication fulfillment and shipping

Insurance is not required, and HSA/FSA payments are accepted.

“Our mission is to make medically guided weight management more accessible without compromising safety or transparency,” said a spokesperson for DrMedHealth.“By combining licensed physicians, secure telehealth technology, and patient education, we help individuals take meaningful steps toward better health-starting with a free assessment.”

DrMedHealth operates under strict HIPAA-compliant data protection standards, maintains LegitScript certification, and works exclusively with licensed healthcare providers and U.S.-based pharmacies. The platform prioritizes patient education and clear disclosures, including transparency around FDA-approved medications versus compounded formulations, which are not FDA-approved and are prescribed at a provider's discretion.

Serving thousands of patients nationwide, DrMedHealth reports a 4.9-star patient satisfaction rating and continues to grow as a trusted telehealth destination for individuals seeking clinically supervised weight loss care without the logistical barriers of traditional clinics.

Key patient benefits include:



Free online health assessments available 24/7

Access to licensed physicians in all 50 states and Washington, DC

Fast provider review and home delivery Discreet packaging and ongoing patient support

About DrMedHealth:

DrMedHealth is a U.S.-based telehealth platform dedicated to medically supervised weight management using GLP-1 therapies. Operated by Public Health Solution LLC, the platform connects patients with licensed healthcare providers for evaluation, treatment decisions, and prescription coordination. DrMedHealth is committed to ethical telehealth practices, regulatory compliance, and expanding access to evidence-based weight loss care nationwide.

To learn more or begin a free assessment, visit their website.