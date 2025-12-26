Sax LLP Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

On August 7, 2024, Sax LLP (“Sax”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Sax determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and/or acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 228,876 individuals.

Names

Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

Driver's license numbers

Government ID numbers Passport information

As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

