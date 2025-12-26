Sax LLP Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims
On August 7, 2024, Sax LLP (“Sax”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Sax determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and/or acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 228,876 individuals.
The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:
- Names Dates of birth Social Security numbers Driver's license numbers Government ID numbers Passport information
As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.
