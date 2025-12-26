NYE 2026 In Sharjah: Where To Celebrate With Fireworks, Live Performances

Sharjah will usher in the New Year with a wide range of celebrations across the emirate, offering residents and visitors fireworks displays, live performances, laser shows and family-friendly activities on December 31.

At the stroke of midnight, fireworks will light up the sky at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach, providing multiple viewing points across the emirate.

In the lead-up to midnight, Al Heera Beach will host hourly laser, fire and LED shows from 9:00 pm to 12:00 am, spread across Clusters 1 to 3. Khorfakkan Beach will also feature laser and fire shows from 8:30 pm to midnight across Phases 1 and 2.

At Al Majaz Waterfront, visitors can enjoy live musical performances, with saxophone shows scheduled at 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm, followed by accordion performances at 9:30 pm and 11:30 pm in Block A.

Those wanting premium viewing can book tables at beachside restaurants at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach, offering front-row views of the fireworks.

Unique destinations

Those wanting to enjoy their NYE in a unique setting can opt to book tickets to enjoy Al Noor Island. Located along the Buhaira corniche, the island is well-known for its greenery, shaded walkways and the butterfly house. During NYE, visitors can enjoy a celebration under the stars with a special dining experience, a complimentary skywatch session and a self-guided tour of the island. The experience is priced at Dh340 per person for adults and Dh150 for children under the age of 12. Doors open at 8pm.

Alternatively, guests can head to the heart of the desert at Mleiha National Park with live entertainment, stargazing and cultural experiences. The New Year experience includes an overnight experience, a special buffet dinner, a complimentary camel ride, a special Tanoura dance and complimentary stargazing. Priced at Dh550 per person for adults and Dh390 for children. Check-in at Mt Faya campsite will begin at 6pm on December 31.

Those looking to ring in the NYE on the water can choose to party aboard a private Sharjah boat and enjoy front-row views of the dazzling fireworks show.

Pop-ups

Families can also choose to celebrate the NYE at a pop-up avenue at Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront. With daily entertainment, workshops, an outdoor cinema, and family-friendly adventures, there is something for everyone. Running every day from 5:30 pm to 11:30 pm, it is a perfect destination for memorable winter evenings.

Residents can also head to the winter market at Al Majaz Waterfront. With live entertainment, playful mascots, and plenty of family-friendly fun, the market runs every day, including NYE, from 5 PM to 12 midnight.