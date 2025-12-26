New Swiss Food Regulations For 2026: Gmos, Contaminants, Pesticides And Mushrooms







MENAFN - Swissinfo) From January 2026, new food regulations will apply in Switzerland that will have an impact on consumers, farmers, exporters and importers of food products. This content was published on December 26, 2025 - 10:02 6 minutes

Most of the new regulations are meant to harmonise Swiss practices with the European Union and prevent unlawful trade barriers. Those producing, selling or importing the food products affected will have a transition period of six months to a year to comply with new rules.

More genetically modified maize

While there is a moratorium on the cultivation of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Switzerland, Swiss residents may still be consuming GMOs. This is because certain GMOs are tolerated in foodstuffs without authorisation if they account for less than 0.5% by mass of the ingredient for which it is used.

