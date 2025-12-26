Personal Injury Attorneys Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino of Brooklyn, NY, Address Construction Accident Risks for HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Which construction site accidents happen most often, and what should injured workers do next? A new HelloNation article explores these issues, providing an overview of the most common construction-related injuries and explaining the legal remedies available to those affected.

The article includes key insights from Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino, personal injury attorneys with Cellino Law in Brooklyn, New York. Their experience handling construction site injury claims gives them a clear perspective on how construction accidents occur and the legal challenges that follow. Through HelloNation, Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino help readers understand both the physical risks and the legal rights tied to construction site injuries.

Slip and falls are one of the top types of construction accidents covered in the article. Work areas can easily become hazardous when tools, equipment, or materials clutter walkways. The article stresses that routine cleanups, clear walking paths, and quick responses to spills can significantly reduce these incidents. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino add that such cases often involve questions of site oversight and safety compliance.

Falls from heights are another frequent and serious source of injury. The HelloNation article outlines how scaffolding, ladders, and rooftop tasks all carry risk, especially when proper safety equipment is not used. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino explain that workers may have legal recourse if injuries result from missing guardrails, defective harnesses, or inadequate supervision.

The article also highlights the danger of falling objects. Tools or loose materials that fall from above can lead to severe injuries, even when hard hats are worn. These construction accidents are often preventable, and Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino note that workers hurt in such events may be eligible for compensation if it's shown that materials were not secured properly.

Electrical injuries are another major concern. Electrocutions happen when workers encounter exposed wires, faulty equipment, or unsafe power sources. The article emphasizes the need for regular safety checks and proper training. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino explain that if site managers fail to follow electrical safety standards, injured workers may be able to file a personal injury claim or pursue workers' compensation benefits.

Construction equipment accidents are also covered. Trucks, cranes, forklifts, and similar machinery pose serious risks if handled improperly. These construction accidents typically occur when visibility is limited, workers are not trained, or communication breaks down on-site. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino stress that designated travel lanes, safety signage, and clear rules for machine operation can help prevent these incidents and that legal action may be justified when they are not followed.

Finally, the article offers guidance on what steps to take after a construction accident. Workers are advised to get medical care, take photographs of the scene, notify their supervisor, and consult an experienced construction accident attorney. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino urge injured workers to act quickly, as a prompt legal review can improve the chances of a successful claim and proper compensation.

About Cellino Law

Cellino Law is a leading personal injury law firm with more than 65 years of experience advocating for injured individuals. The firm handles a broad range of cases, including car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, as well as slip and fall and workplace injuries. With offices across New York State and in New Jersey and Connecticut, Cellino Law is dedicated to helping clients secure the justice and compensation they deserve. To learn more, visit cellinolaw.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

