Church Girl Marketing Launches 'The AI Genesis Effect' to Revolutionize Spirit Conscious Media Outlets in 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Product Set to Transform Media Engagement for Spiritually Minded Audiences

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church Girl Marketing, a leader in personal, business, and spiritual development for women entrepreneurs, is proud to announce the launch of 'The AI Genesis Effect'. This groundbreaking product is poised to revolutionize spirit conscious media outlets by 2026, offering a transformative approach to media engagement for spiritually minded audiences.









Designed to align with the core values of Church Girl Marketing, 'The AI Genesis Effect' integrates advanced artificial intelligence technology with spiritual insights to create a unique media experience. This innovative product aims to enhance the way spiritual content is produced, distributed, and consumed, ensuring that it resonates deeply with audiences seeking meaningful and enriching media experiences.

"The AI Genesis Effect represents a significant leap forward in how we connect with our audience," said DrFaye Pastor-Coach, CEO of Church Girl Marketing. "By harnessing the power of AI, we are able to deliver content that not only informs but also inspires and uplifts, aligning perfectly with our mission to support personal and spiritual growth."

"Our goal is to create a media landscape where spiritual consciousness is at the forefront, empowering individuals to explore and deepen their spiritual journeys," DrFaye added.

The launch of 'The AI Genesis Effect' is set to redefine the standards of spirit conscious media, offering a platform that is both innovative and deeply rooted in the principles of spiritual development. This product is expected to attract a diverse audience, including women entrepreneurs and residents of care facilities, who are seeking content that supports their personal and spiritual enrichment.

Church Girl Marketing's commitment to advancing spiritual consciousness through innovative solutions is evident in this latest offering. 'The AI Genesis Effect' not only aligns with the company's mission but also sets a new benchmark for media outlets aiming to engage with spiritually aware audiences.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, Church Girl Marketing remains at the forefront, pioneering new ways to connect with audiences on a deeper, more meaningful level. 'The AI Genesis Effect' is a testament to the company's dedication to fostering spiritual growth and development through cutting-edge technology and insightful content. For more on what we offer visit





